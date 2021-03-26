United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is a parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development. It provides range of deposit products and loans, as well as other services such as Internet banking and brokerage services. United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is based in ATMORE, Ala. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United Bancorporation of Alabama stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 million.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides commercial banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, reorder checks, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

