uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Baker BROS. Advisors LP

Baker BROS. Advisors LP decreased its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 187,643 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings in uniQure were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QURE. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

Shares of QURE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,806. uniQure has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QURE. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $1,153,808.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,018 shares of company stock worth $1,316,971 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.