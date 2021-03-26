Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF remained flat at $$37.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. Uniper has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $37.00.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

