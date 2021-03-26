Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,900 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,350 ($69.90) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,626.36 ($60.44).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,076 ($53.25) on Monday. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,933.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,399.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.17 billion and a PE ratio of 16.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 37.60 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.46. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.64%.

In related news, insider John Rishton Cha acquired 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

