Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,061.72

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,061.72 ($26.94) and traded as low as GBX 2,056 ($26.86). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 2,064 ($26.97), with a volume of 88,227 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,285 ($29.85).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,976.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,061.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

About Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

