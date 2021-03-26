Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.28.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,012,379. The company has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.42. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

