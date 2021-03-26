Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $442.36.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO opened at $327.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.36 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a 1 year low of $79.25 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total value of $19,028,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,151,053 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $1,161,000. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $1,672,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 385.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,586,000 after purchasing an additional 95,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.