Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,260,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,721,684 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 6.13% of Twilio worth $3,134,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,691,000 after purchasing an additional 123,366 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after purchasing an additional 336,287 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,167,000 after acquiring an additional 210,365 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $17,328,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,151,053. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWLO traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.16. 45,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,049. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of -115.36 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.25 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.79.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

