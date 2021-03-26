Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 9,613 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Target were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,699 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target stock opened at $192.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.11. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.40.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

