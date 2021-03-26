Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 30,920 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 204.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,920 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.04.

HLT opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.40 and its 200 day moving average is $104.43. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

