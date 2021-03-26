Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 1,223 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Booking by 1,402.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.86.

Booking stock opened at $2,268.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,203.08 and a 52-week high of $2,469.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,266.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,024.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

