Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $5.35 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Nucor by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $72.99.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $2,819,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,970,866.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,618,337 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

