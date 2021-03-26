Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $4.53 Million in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 125,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,365,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after acquiring an additional 136,180 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,120,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,350,000 after acquiring an additional 826,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.