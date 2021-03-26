Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $4.73 Million Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 585.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,760 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 6.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 278.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 96,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 1,081.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

ATUS opened at $33.72 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

