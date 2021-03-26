TrustVerse Reaches One Day Volume of $746,005.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $18.18 million and approximately $746,005.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00022573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00050207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.76 or 0.00660240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00064597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00023639 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,542,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.