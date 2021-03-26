Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 308.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,058 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.06% of Trupanion worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 16.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $367,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $131,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,642 shares of company stock worth $17,141,614 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRUP opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.51. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,918.77 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

