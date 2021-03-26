Truist Securities Boosts Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target to $87.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.07.

IBTX traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.74. 1,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,031. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

In related news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $538,570.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $665,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,477.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,736 shares of company stock worth $19,173,025. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

