Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

NYSE:TFC opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after buying an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $647,266,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,418,000 after purchasing an additional 110,244 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

