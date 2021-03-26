TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

TSC opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 39.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 517.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

