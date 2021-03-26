TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,200 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 17,510 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 41,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,247. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

