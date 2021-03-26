Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 277.50% and a negative net margin of 21.75%.

Shares of TRIB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,052. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

