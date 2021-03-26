Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 277.50% and a negative net margin of 21.75%.
Shares of TRIB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,052. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $6.82.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
