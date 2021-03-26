Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRIL. Bloom Burton cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.04.

NASDAQ TRIL opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.27.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $39,834.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $134,293.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,505 shares in the company, valued at $134,293.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,263 shares of company stock worth $661,672 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

