Tri Locum Partners LP Purchases New Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in BCE by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in BCE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in BCE by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.55.

NYSE BCE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,173. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.