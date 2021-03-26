Tri Locum Partners LP Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 728,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000. Mereo BioPharma Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tri Locum Partners LP owned about 2.93% of Mereo BioPharma Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MREO. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Shares of MREO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 24,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,622. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.69. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MREO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.