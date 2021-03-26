TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Purchased by Sapience Investments LLC

Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,440 shares during the quarter. TreeHouse Foods comprises 2.0% of Sapience Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sapience Investments LLC owned approximately 0.61% of TreeHouse Foods worth $14,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 148.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172,854 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 31,707 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.85. 3,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,792. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $54.78.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

