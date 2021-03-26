Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Acquires 1,000 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $16,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,310.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $15.68 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. The stock has a market cap of $177.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

TZOO has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.