TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells $74,790.39 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,805.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TransUnion stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

