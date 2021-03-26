Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Takes $934,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,614 shares in the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% in the fourth quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,158 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,978,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,812,000.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.64. The stock had a trading volume of 377,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,775. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.79 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.67.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

