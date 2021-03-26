Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period.

EFAV traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $73.20. 634,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

