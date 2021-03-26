Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $848,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 34.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,757,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $23.15 on Friday, reaching $2,021.21. 64,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,079.81 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,075.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,782.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

