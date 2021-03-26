Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI Italy ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWI)

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,010 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,783% compared to the average volume of 213 call options.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.09. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,000.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

