Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Increased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.77.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $172.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.30. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $176.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

