Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $177.62

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $177.62 and last traded at $177.55, with a volume of 45082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after buying an additional 1,265,191 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,016,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after buying an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,034,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,488,000 after buying an additional 36,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

