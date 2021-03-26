TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.92. 321,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,108,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

