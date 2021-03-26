Toroso Investments LLC Sells 559 Shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter.

Get Davis Fundamental ETF Trust - Davis Select Worldwide ETF alerts:

Shares of DWLD stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,222. Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Fundamental ETF Trust - Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Fundamental ETF Trust - Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.