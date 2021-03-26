Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 1,569 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SQM stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. 2,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQM. BMO Capital Markets raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

