Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.68.

ADBE stock traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $457.68. 27,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,233. The company has a market cap of $219.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $465.90 and its 200 day moving average is $476.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.71 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

