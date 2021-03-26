Toroso Investments LLC Has $871,000 Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,125,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,969,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 333,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,087,000 after acquiring an additional 261,377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,738,000 after acquiring an additional 58,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,918. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day moving average of $137.40.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

