Toroso Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total transaction of $197,418.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $9,946,692. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $469.66. 23,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,478. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.68 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $468.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.30.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.