Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) CEO Seth Lederman Buys 16,733 Shares

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) CEO Seth Lederman purchased 16,733 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $22,087.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177 shares in the company, valued at $233.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 45,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,448,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.57. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 368,216 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.