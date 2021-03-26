Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $28,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

RCL stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average is $72.94. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

