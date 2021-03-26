Tompkins Financial Corp Buys Shares of 245 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in IDEX by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $201.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $117.02 and a 1-year high of $211.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

