Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 63,274 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 289,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,020,000 after acquiring an additional 142,126 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 119,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 107,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $85.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.49. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

