Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Titan Mining from $0.60 to $1.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS TNMCF opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Titan Mining has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States. It holds interests in approximately 80,000 acres of mineral interests in the Empire State Mine project.

