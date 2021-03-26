TIG Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 102,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $251,873,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,778,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 321,617 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,121,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. B. Riley raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of AEL stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,159. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

