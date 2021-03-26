TIG Advisors LLC Takes $4.02 Million Position in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 360,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter worth about $27,633,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,365,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,902,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,729,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,928,000.

Get Landcadia Holdings III alerts:

LCYAU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 78,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,677. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.04. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCYAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.