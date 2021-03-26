TIG Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 614,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

PIAI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,898. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.24. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Prime Impact Acquisition I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

