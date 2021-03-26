TIG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,096 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,096 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after buying an additional 488,597 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after buying an additional 370,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.68.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.50 on Friday, reaching $459.49. The stock had a trading volume of 123,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $465.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.71 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

