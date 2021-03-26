TIG Advisors LLC Buys New Position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 448,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,065,000.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. 11,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,677. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $19.00.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

