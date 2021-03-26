Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $12.41

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.41, but opened at $13.15. Tidewater shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 651 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Tidewater alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 53.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Tidewater by 20.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.