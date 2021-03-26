Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $12.41

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.41, but opened at $13.15. Tidewater shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 651 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.89.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Tidewater by 20.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)
Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.